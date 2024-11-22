Delhi's Battle with Air Pollution: Strict Measures and Coordinated Action

In a bid to address Delhi's severe air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has advocated for stringent enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), urging all departments to collaborate for effective implementation.

Rai, in his correspondence with Chief Secretary Dharmendra, underscored the necessity of personal oversight to maintain and enhance recent air quality improvements. With air quality hitting alarming levels—an AQI of 450—emergency measures under GRAP 4 have been activated as of Monday morning.

Despite a slight improvement earlier in the week, Friday's air quality saw a regression nearing 'severe' status at an AQI of 393. Rai highlighted the need for urgent action, stressing rigorous enforcement of GRAP, which includes limiting vehicular emissions, construction dust, and industrial pollution. He also stressed the importance of engaging citizens and organizations to promote eco-friendly practices.

