Mumbai Shines as Third in Asia-Pacific Luxury Home Price Surge
Mumbai ranks third for luxury home price growth in the Asia Pacific region, with an 11.5% increase year-on-year, according to Knight Frank. Manila and Tokyo lead with 29.2% and 12.8% growth, respectively. Delhi and Bengaluru also feature in the top rankings for prime residential price growth.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai has emerged as the third highest in annual price appreciation for luxury homes across the Asia Pacific, showing an 11.5% growth year-on-year in the September 2024 quarter. This ranking was revealed in Knight Frank's latest report.
The leading cities, Manila and Tokyo, reported even more impressive growths, with price increases of 29.2% and 12.8%, respectively, for prime residential properties.
Delhi and Bengaluru also made significant gains in the prime property segment. Delhi saw a year-on-year price increment of 6.5%, while Bengaluru experienced a 4.8% rise, as per the report. These statistics underscore the buoyancy in the luxury real estate market in these key Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IBBI Proposes Major Reforms for Real Estate Insolvency
Ayodhya Real Estate Boom: Prices Surge 15-Fold as HoABL Builds Legacy
The House of Abhinandan Lodha Expands Real Estate Footprint into Six New Cities
Lodha Family Steers Real Estate Fortune Towards Social Causes
LTSU Pioneers with RESEED: A New Era in Real Estate Education