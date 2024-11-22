Mangalore's Green Leap: MIR Group's Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

The Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) has announced a new collaboration with Italy-based MIR Group SRL SB to establish an advanced facility dedicated to the production of energy-efficient building materials. This partnership was confirmed on Friday by MSEZ officials.

The proposed new facility at MSEZ will manufacture various energy-saving products, including BIPV panels, thermal insulation materials, sodium-ion batteries, along with insulated doors and windows. It will also offer energy-efficient design consultancy and retrofitting services, marking a significant expansion in sustainable technology infrastructure.

MIR Group, renowned globally for its work in sustainable urban regeneration, is set to invest Rs 1,500 crore in phases for this project. The facility will span 10 acres within MSEZ, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. This investment aligns with the 'Back to Uru' initiative led by Captain Brijesh Chowta, MP for Dakshina Kannada, which aims to bolster local business engagement in Mangaluru's development. Officials anticipate that this venture will significantly propel sustainable industrial growth in the region, opening up substantial opportunities for local enterprises.

