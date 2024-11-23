IMF Endorses Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Amid Debt Challenges

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, although it cautioned that the nation’s economic challenges remain substantial.

Following the review, the IMF approved a release of $333 million, raising the total disbursement to about $1.3 billion. The institution noted signs of an economic upturn but stressed the importance of finalizing debt restructuring and bilateral agreements to reestablish debt sustainability.

Sri Lanka's economy, battered by a severe crisis since 2022, requires persistence in responsible fiscal policy for recovery. The nation, under new leadership, is targeting significant debt restructuring deals by year-end to ensure economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)