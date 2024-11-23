Left Menu

IMF Endorses Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Amid Debt Challenges

The IMF has approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, emphasizing ongoing economic vulnerabilities. The fund released $333 million, increasing the total to $1.3 billion. With signs of recovery, Sri Lanka faces critical steps in debt restructuring to restore sustainability and secure prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 11:55 IST
IMF Endorses Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Amid Debt Challenges
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, although it cautioned that the nation’s economic challenges remain substantial.

Following the review, the IMF approved a release of $333 million, raising the total disbursement to about $1.3 billion. The institution noted signs of an economic upturn but stressed the importance of finalizing debt restructuring and bilateral agreements to reestablish debt sustainability.

Sri Lanka's economy, battered by a severe crisis since 2022, requires persistence in responsible fiscal policy for recovery. The nation, under new leadership, is targeting significant debt restructuring deals by year-end to ensure economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024