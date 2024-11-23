IMF Endorses Sri Lanka's Economic Recovery Amid Debt Challenges
The IMF has approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, emphasizing ongoing economic vulnerabilities. The fund released $333 million, increasing the total to $1.3 billion. With signs of recovery, Sri Lanka faces critical steps in debt restructuring to restore sustainability and secure prosperity.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout package, although it cautioned that the nation’s economic challenges remain substantial.
Following the review, the IMF approved a release of $333 million, raising the total disbursement to about $1.3 billion. The institution noted signs of an economic upturn but stressed the importance of finalizing debt restructuring and bilateral agreements to reestablish debt sustainability.
Sri Lanka's economy, battered by a severe crisis since 2022, requires persistence in responsible fiscal policy for recovery. The nation, under new leadership, is targeting significant debt restructuring deals by year-end to ensure economic stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rakhine on the Brink: UN Warns of Imminent Famine Crisis
Global Food Prices Surge to 18-Month Peak Amid Vegetable Oil Crisis
Mozambique's Post-Election Turmoil: A Nation in Crisis
Environmental Crisis Looms Over Kedarnath: Unprocessed Waste Piles Up
Delhi Explores Drone-Based Solution for Air Pollution Crisis