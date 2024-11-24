Left Menu

Inquiry Launched Over Substandard Road Work in Rajouri

An inquiry has been initiated in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, into the alleged subpar blacktopping work on the Shadra Sharief to Sohra Bridge road. Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma took action after a video highlighting the poor road quality circulated on social media. The inspection aimed at ensuring accountability and imposing corrective measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-11-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 12:41 IST
Inquiry Launched Over Substandard Road Work in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation has been launched into the alleged substandard blacktopping on the Shadra Sharief to Sohra Bridge road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities announced on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma ordered the probe following his on-site inspection, reacting to a viral social media video that exposed the poor quality of work. Officials confirmed the road quality fell short of expectations.

During his visit on Saturday, Sharma reviewed the condition of the road and the quality of blacktopping. Urging immediate action, he instructed the responsible department to establish facts and assign responsibility. Sharma emphasized the district's commitment to transparency and accountability in development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024