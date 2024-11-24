Inquiry Launched Over Substandard Road Work in Rajouri

An investigation has been launched into the alleged substandard blacktopping on the Shadra Sharief to Sohra Bridge road in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, authorities announced on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma ordered the probe following his on-site inspection, reacting to a viral social media video that exposed the poor quality of work. Officials confirmed the road quality fell short of expectations.

During his visit on Saturday, Sharma reviewed the condition of the road and the quality of blacktopping. Urging immediate action, he instructed the responsible department to establish facts and assign responsibility. Sharma emphasized the district's commitment to transparency and accountability in development projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)