Delhi's Digital Shift: Tackling Bulk Waste with Tech
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has introduced a software platform for registering and monitoring Bulk Waste Generators, aiming to enhance waste management transparency and compliance. This initiative seeks to alleviate the environmental impact of waste on residents by ensuring effective waste practices and reducing landfill reliance.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has unveiled an innovative software platform designed to register and monitor Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) across the city.
This system targets entities like residential complexes and commercial establishments that produce over 100 kilograms of waste daily, enhancing accountability and compliance.
The initiative, following the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, aims to reduce landfill impacts and promote sustainable waste practices, with entities required to register via the 311 app or portal.
