Delhi's Digital Shift: Tackling Bulk Waste with Tech

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has unveiled an innovative software platform designed to register and monitor Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) across the city.

This system targets entities like residential complexes and commercial establishments that produce over 100 kilograms of waste daily, enhancing accountability and compliance.

The initiative, following the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, aims to reduce landfill impacts and promote sustainable waste practices, with entities required to register via the 311 app or portal.

