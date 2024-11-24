Left Menu

Midnight Blaze Hits Thane's Pharma Factory: Investigation Underway

A fire erupted at a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in Thane district's Ambernath, Maharashtra on Sunday night. No injuries were reported. Firefighters from multiple locations responded promptly to control the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 23:41 IST
Midnight Blaze Hits Thane's Pharma Factory: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Thane district's Ambernath, Maharashtra, on Sunday night, local officials reported.

The blaze ignited around 10 pm in the Anand Nagar area of MIDC Ambernath, although no injuries have been reported, according to the authorities. Firefighters from Ambernath, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur arrived swiftly at the scene to embark on the firefighting operation, a spokesperson said.

Efforts to extinguish the fire continue, but the cause of the blaze is still unclear, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024