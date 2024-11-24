Midnight Blaze Hits Thane's Pharma Factory: Investigation Underway

A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in Thane district's Ambernath, Maharashtra, on Sunday night, local officials reported.

The blaze ignited around 10 pm in the Anand Nagar area of MIDC Ambernath, although no injuries have been reported, according to the authorities. Firefighters from Ambernath, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, and Badlapur arrived swiftly at the scene to embark on the firefighting operation, a spokesperson said.

Efforts to extinguish the fire continue, but the cause of the blaze is still unclear, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)