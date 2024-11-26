Tragic Explosion Rocks Morena: Two Dead, Several Injured

A devastating explosion struck Morena city in Madhya Pradesh around midnight, claiming the lives of two women and injuring at least five others, officials reported early Tuesday morning.

Concerns persist that several people might still be trapped beneath the rubble in the affected area of Rathore Colony.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh stated that the cause of the explosion remains undetermined, with rescue operations in full swing and forensic teams onsite to uncover the origins of the blast.

(With inputs from agencies.)