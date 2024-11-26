Left Menu

Tragic Explosion Rocks Morena: Two Dead, Several Injured

An explosion in Morena city, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the death of two women and injured at least five others. Authorities suspect trapped individuals remain. The cause of the explosion is under investigation by police and forensic teams, with rescue operations ongoing.

A devastating explosion struck Morena city in Madhya Pradesh around midnight, claiming the lives of two women and injuring at least five others, officials reported early Tuesday morning.

Concerns persist that several people might still be trapped beneath the rubble in the affected area of Rathore Colony.

Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh stated that the cause of the explosion remains undetermined, with rescue operations in full swing and forensic teams onsite to uncover the origins of the blast.

