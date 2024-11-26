Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods in Sumatra: A Race Against Time

Indonesian rescuers are searching for missing villagers after flash floods on Sumatra island. Torrential rains caused rivers to overflow, affecting four districts in North Sumatra. Twenty bodies have been recovered, with ongoing searches in severely hit areas like Karo and Deli Serdang.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:39 IST
Devastating Flash Floods in Sumatra: A Race Against Time
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Indonesian rescuers have intensified their efforts to locate two missing villagers after deadly flash floods ravaged Sumatra island, officials reported on Tuesday. The disaster has claimed 20 lives so far.

Torrential downpours over the weekend caused rivers across four hilly districts in North Sumatra province to overflow, sweeping away homes and obliterating farmlands. Officials confirmed that rescue operations continued throughout Monday in these flood-hit regions.

The National Disaster Management Agency noted the recovery of additional bodies, bringing the death toll in Karo Regency to 10. Meanwhile, Deli Serdang district also reported four fatalities, with ongoing efforts to trace the missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024