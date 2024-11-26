Devastating Flash Floods in Sumatra: A Race Against Time

Indonesian rescuers have intensified their efforts to locate two missing villagers after deadly flash floods ravaged Sumatra island, officials reported on Tuesday. The disaster has claimed 20 lives so far.

Torrential downpours over the weekend caused rivers across four hilly districts in North Sumatra province to overflow, sweeping away homes and obliterating farmlands. Officials confirmed that rescue operations continued throughout Monday in these flood-hit regions.

The National Disaster Management Agency noted the recovery of additional bodies, bringing the death toll in Karo Regency to 10. Meanwhile, Deli Serdang district also reported four fatalities, with ongoing efforts to trace the missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)