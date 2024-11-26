Left Menu

Protecting Uttarakhand's Golden Mahaseer: Urgent Call to Action

The National Green Tribunal is addressing the conservation of the Golden Mahaseer, a protected fish species in Uttarakhand. Declining numbers from habitat disruption and environmental changes have prompted an inquiry involving several governmental departments, with responses due for a hearing on March 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has called for a response from the central government and others concerning the conservation of the Golden Mahaseer habitat in Uttarakhand. This protected fish species, also the state's emblematic fish, is facing threats from various environmental adversities.

The tribunal was hearing a petition highlighting the declining numbers of Golden Mahaseers attributed to disruptive activities affecting their aquatic ecosystem. An order from November 19, articulated by NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel, emphasized the significance of these ecological concerns aligning with environmental regulations.

Notices have been issued to respondents, including multiple union ministries and regional departments, with an expectation for a detailed response by affidavit before the scheduled hearing on March 10. The plea underlined challenges like urbanization, deforestation, dam constructions, pollution, climate change, irresponsible fishing, and the invasive introduction of non-native species as contributing factors to the species' decline.

