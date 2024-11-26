Left Menu

Heroic Rescue Amidst Noida Blaze: A Family Safe

A fire broke out on the ground floor of Mayur Gold Apartment in Noida's Balaji Enclave Society. A woman and her two children were rescued from the third floor by fire department personnel. The blaze, attributed to a short circuit, destroyed six vehicles. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:01 IST
A fire erupted on the ground floor of Noida's Mayur Gold Apartment within the Balaji Enclave Society, resulting in a dramatic rescue, officials stated on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, the fire, caused by a short circuit, destroyed six vehicles, reported Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

After receiving the alert, four fire tenders quickly arrived to control the blaze. A woman and her two children trapped on the third floor were safely evacuated by fire and police personnel.

