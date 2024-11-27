Left Menu

Monkeys on the Move: Mumbai Residents on Alert

A railway employee and a child were injured by monkey attacks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mahalaxmi in Mumbai. Wildlife rescuers are working to capture the animals. Authorities advise against feeding or provoking monkeys and caution vulnerable individuals to avoid traveling alone in affected areas.

In a startling series of incidents, a railway staff member and a child were attacked by monkeys at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Mahalaxmi area in Mumbai.

The injured were promptly taken to the hospital for treatment as forest officials and wildlife rescuers launched efforts to capture the rogue animals.

Authorities have issued warnings to residents, advising them not to feed the monkeys or engage with them, and cautioning children and seniors to avoid moving alone in these areas.

