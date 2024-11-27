Sikkim's Final Glacial Expedition: Mitigating Lake Outburst Risks in 2024

The government of Sikkim is taking definitive steps to address the rising threat of glacial lake outburst floods with the launch of its fourth and final expedition for 2024. The mission will run from November 27 to December 5, aiming to enhance climate resilience.

The initiative responds to alarming reports of climate-induced glacier retreat, which have led to the identification of 40 high-risk lakes in the region. Previous expeditions achieved comprehensive assessments of several lakes, alongside the installation of Automatic Weather and Water Level Monitoring stations at key sites.

Participants, including scientists and engineers, aim to develop robust mitigation strategies, such as lowering lake water levels and building retention structures. The expedition underscores Sikkim's dedication to disaster risk reduction, tackling natural hazards amplified by climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)