Marching for Air: Sustaining Our Children's Future

A protest near Parliament by students and parents has highlighted the critical issue of Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Under the 'Saanson Ke Liye Sansad Chalo' banner, demonstrators urged lawmakers to prioritize clean air policies.

Nine-year-old Meera Purnima Vutts, among the protesters, shared her health struggles caused by pollution. Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari emphasized the severe effects on children's health, urging MPs to act decisively.

Protesters carried placards demanding immediate action, while Earth Warriors' Atul Kumar symbolized the dire future with an oxygen mask. Parent representative, Devalina Kohli, expressed sorrow over the lack of government response to their peaceful demand for cleaner air.

(With inputs from agencies.)