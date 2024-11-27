Marching for Air: Sustaining Our Children's Future
A group of students and parents protested near Parliament, demanding action on Delhi's worsening air quality. They emphasized urgent government intervention to ensure clean air for future generations and highlighted the health impacts on children due to pollution. Environmentalists and activists supported their plea for political commitment and collective responsibility.
A protest near Parliament by students and parents has highlighted the critical issue of Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Under the 'Saanson Ke Liye Sansad Chalo' banner, demonstrators urged lawmakers to prioritize clean air policies.
Nine-year-old Meera Purnima Vutts, among the protesters, shared her health struggles caused by pollution. Environmentalist Bhavreen Kandhari emphasized the severe effects on children's health, urging MPs to act decisively.
Protesters carried placards demanding immediate action, while Earth Warriors' Atul Kumar symbolized the dire future with an oxygen mask. Parent representative, Devalina Kohli, expressed sorrow over the lack of government response to their peaceful demand for cleaner air.
(With inputs from agencies.)
