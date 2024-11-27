Delhi Battles 'Very Poor' Air Quality Amid Chilly Nights

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for a fourth consecutive day, despite minimal improvements. The Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 303 by 4 PM on Wednesday, slightly lower than 343 the previous day as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, the city recorded its second-coldest night of the season with temperatures dropping to 10.4 degrees Celsius, marginally above normal levels. The India Meteorological Department forecasts further drops to 9 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The primary pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, have been identified as significant health risks, while vehicular emissions and stubble burning play a substantial role in the persisting pollution. The Decision Support System attributed 24.6% pollution to vehicles and 5.8% to stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)