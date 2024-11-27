Left Menu

Delhi Battles 'Very Poor' Air Quality Amid Chilly Nights

Delhi has faced 'very poor' air quality for four consecutive days, with PM2.5 and PM10 as the primary pollutants. The city's AQI slightly improved to 303 from 343. Cold temperatures accompany the poor air quality, with nighttime lows dipping to 10.4°C and more drops predicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:21 IST
Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'very poor' category for a fourth consecutive day, despite minimal improvements. The Air Quality Index (AQI) settled at 303 by 4 PM on Wednesday, slightly lower than 343 the previous day as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

Meanwhile, the city recorded its second-coldest night of the season with temperatures dropping to 10.4 degrees Celsius, marginally above normal levels. The India Meteorological Department forecasts further drops to 9 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

The primary pollutants, PM2.5 and PM10, have been identified as significant health risks, while vehicular emissions and stubble burning play a substantial role in the persisting pollution. The Decision Support System attributed 24.6% pollution to vehicles and 5.8% to stubble burning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

