Leopard's Reign of Terror Ends in Uttarakhand

A leopard responsible for the deaths of three children in Uttarakhand's Tehri district was shot dead by forest officials, bringing relief to the community. The animal, which had been creating panic among villagers, was eliminated near Bhaur village. Authorities continue to urge precautions even after its death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Tehri | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:40 IST
  • India

A forest department team in Uttarakhand has successfully tracked and killed a leopard that claimed the lives of three children in the Tehri district, officials announced on Wednesday.

Operating near Bhaur village, the team confronted the leopard around 10 pm on Tuesday, putting an end to the menace that had spread fear across the Bhilangana forest range. According to Tehri Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar, the leopard had been found injured via CCTV footage and camera traps.

The feline's death has offered the much-needed relief to local authorities and residents, though Tomar advises villagers to remain vigilant and continue adhering to safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

