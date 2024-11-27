Leopard's Reign of Terror Ends in Uttarakhand

A forest department team in Uttarakhand has successfully tracked and killed a leopard that claimed the lives of three children in the Tehri district, officials announced on Wednesday.

Operating near Bhaur village, the team confronted the leopard around 10 pm on Tuesday, putting an end to the menace that had spread fear across the Bhilangana forest range. According to Tehri Divisional Forest Officer Puneet Tomar, the leopard had been found injured via CCTV footage and camera traps.

The feline's death has offered the much-needed relief to local authorities and residents, though Tomar advises villagers to remain vigilant and continue adhering to safety measures.

