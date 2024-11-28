Sailing Glory: Simon Shatters Monohull Distance Record Again

Sebastien Simon has once again left a mark in the history of solo sailing by breaking his own 24-hour monohull record during the prestigious Vendee Globe race. On Wednesday, Simon's boat sailed an impressive 615.33 nautical miles, shattering his prior achievement.

The current sailing conditions have been highly favorable, with a fast-moving depression aiding several competitors in rewriting the record books. Simon bested his former record of 602.56 nautical miles, set earlier against Yoann Richomme's then short-held mark.

The record-breaking feat, completed under relatively stable weather conditions, highlights the exceptional performance of Simon and his vessel Groupe Dubreuil. The chase is intense among other leading skippers like Nicolas Lunven, Thomas Ruyant, and leader Charlie Dalin.

