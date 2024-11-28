Rising Elephant Numbers Highlight Odisha's Thriving Wildlife

In a striking revelation, the winter wildlife census in Odisha has recorded an increase in the elephant population, counting a total of 2,103 elephants across its forests. The three-day survey, conducted from November 14 to 16, highlights a notable shift in wildlife dynamics in the 38 monitored forest divisions.

The report, issued by the state forest department, identifies a diverse composition within the elephant ranks—comprising adult tuskers, makhnas, sub-adults, juveniles, and calves—spotlighted by significant numbers in areas like Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. However, a decline of elephants was observed in select wildlife sanctuaries, prompting a closer look at the factors influencing these changes.

Experts attribute the population changes partially to the large-scale, seasonal inter-state migration of elephants through states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh into Odisha. Notably, the period between the summer and winter counts saw 48 elephant fatalities, underscoring the fragility and complex movement patterns of these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)