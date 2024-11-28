Left Menu

Rising Elephant Numbers Highlight Odisha's Thriving Wildlife

Odisha's winter census reveals an increase in the elephant population, with 2,103 counted across 38 forest divisions. The rise is attributed to factors such as inter-state movement. Officials note both an increase and decrease in numbers across various regions, alongside 48 recorded elephant deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:34 IST
Rising Elephant Numbers Highlight Odisha's Thriving Wildlife
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, the winter wildlife census in Odisha has recorded an increase in the elephant population, counting a total of 2,103 elephants across its forests. The three-day survey, conducted from November 14 to 16, highlights a notable shift in wildlife dynamics in the 38 monitored forest divisions.

The report, issued by the state forest department, identifies a diverse composition within the elephant ranks—comprising adult tuskers, makhnas, sub-adults, juveniles, and calves—spotlighted by significant numbers in areas like Dhenkanal and Keonjhar. However, a decline of elephants was observed in select wildlife sanctuaries, prompting a closer look at the factors influencing these changes.

Experts attribute the population changes partially to the large-scale, seasonal inter-state migration of elephants through states such as Jharkhand, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh into Odisha. Notably, the period between the summer and winter counts saw 48 elephant fatalities, underscoring the fragility and complex movement patterns of these majestic creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Market Volatility Shapes Hotel Efficiency in Malaysia

CAR's Climate Resilience Blueprint: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Technological Decoupling: How U.S. Sanctions Shape China’s Innovation Future

Guinea-Bissau's Roadmap to Climate Resilience and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024