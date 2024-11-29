Leopard on the Loose: Udgir Fort's Unexpected Visitor

A leopard was discovered roaming near Udgir Fort in Maharashtra's Latur district early Friday morning, captured on CCTV outside a nearby residence. Forest authorities swiftly initiated efforts to capture the animal, deploying personnel throughout Udgir town.

Officials are cautioning residents to remain vigilant, minimize outdoor activities at night, and prevent children from wandering alone. Assistant Conservator of Forests Vaishali Tambe emphasized the importance of promptly reporting any leopard sightings to local authorities while avoiding direct confrontation.

The forest and police departments have coordinated efforts, with a team comprising a Range Forest Officer, three rangers, six forest guards, and 20 watchmen actively searching for the leopard, utilizing drone technology for assistance.

