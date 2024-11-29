Tiger Attack Fatality in Kumram Bheem: A Somber Reminder

A tragic incident unfolded in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana when a woman was killed by a tiger during early morning hours while she was working in a cotton field, according to state sources.

The district, known for its proximity to the Kawal Tiger Reserve, had been under advisory warnings from forest officials, urging residents to steer clear of the fields before 10 AM and after 5 PM due to potential wildlife dangers.

State Forest Minister Konda Surekha expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. She noted that while attacks are rare, they can occur when wildlife strays from the reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)