Left Menu

Tiger Attack Fatality in Kumram Bheem: A Somber Reminder

A woman was killed by a tiger while working in a cotton field in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, Telangana. The incident occurred despite warnings from forest officers to avoid fields in early morning and late afternoon. The state government has announced an ex-gratia payment to the victim's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:49 IST
Tiger Attack Fatality in Kumram Bheem: A Somber Reminder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana when a woman was killed by a tiger during early morning hours while she was working in a cotton field, according to state sources.

The district, known for its proximity to the Kawal Tiger Reserve, had been under advisory warnings from forest officials, urging residents to steer clear of the fields before 10 AM and after 5 PM due to potential wildlife dangers.

State Forest Minister Konda Surekha expressed deep sorrow over the incident and confirmed a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim's family. She noted that while attacks are rare, they can occur when wildlife strays from the reserve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024