Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Weather Turmoil: Fifteen Lives Lost

Severe weather conditions resulting from a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal have led to the deaths of fifteen people in Sri Lanka. Over 450,000 residents face the aftermath of floods and strong winds. Key affected areas include the Eastern Province, where a school tragedy led to six student fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 30-11-2024 09:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 09:29 IST
Sri Lanka's Weather Turmoil: Fifteen Lives Lost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is grappling with severe weather conditions that have resulted in the tragic loss of fifteen lives, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated on Saturday. A deep depression hovering over the southwest Bay of Bengal has unleashed floods, strong winds, and earth-slip incidents throughout the country, affecting over 450,000 residents.

The Eastern Province bears the brunt of these adverse conditions, accounting for ten of the reported fatalities. Weather officials report that the deep depression has caused a cyclonic storm, which is forecasted to move towards Tamil Nadu, India, potentially alleviating the current situation in Sri Lanka.

In a related incident, law enforcement detained a school principal and teacher after six students tragically died in floodwaters while traveling by tractor in Sammanthurai. The decision to use a tractor was due to a shortage of bus transport, drawing critical attention to local infrastructure deficiencies amid the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024