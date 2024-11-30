Sri Lanka's Weather Turmoil: Fifteen Lives Lost

Sri Lanka is grappling with severe weather conditions that have resulted in the tragic loss of fifteen lives, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated on Saturday. A deep depression hovering over the southwest Bay of Bengal has unleashed floods, strong winds, and earth-slip incidents throughout the country, affecting over 450,000 residents.

The Eastern Province bears the brunt of these adverse conditions, accounting for ten of the reported fatalities. Weather officials report that the deep depression has caused a cyclonic storm, which is forecasted to move towards Tamil Nadu, India, potentially alleviating the current situation in Sri Lanka.

In a related incident, law enforcement detained a school principal and teacher after six students tragically died in floodwaters while traveling by tractor in Sammanthurai. The decision to use a tractor was due to a shortage of bus transport, drawing critical attention to local infrastructure deficiencies amid the crisis.

