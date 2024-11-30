Left Menu

Indian Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission

Two Indian astronauts have successfully completed the initial training phase for their assignment on the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station. Trained in the USA, they prepared for various mission operations and emergencies. Further training will focus on scientific experiments in microgravity and additional ISS modules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-11-2024 11:05 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 11:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant step forward for Indian space exploration, two Indian astronauts have completed the initial phase of their training for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) highlights the collaboration with NASA in this ambitious endeavor.

The selected astronauts, Prime-Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Backup-Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, commenced their training in the United States in August 2024. This phase included orientations for mission-related ground facility tours and an overview of mission launch phases, SpaceX suit fit checks, and selected space food options.

The training also involved familiarization with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and various on-board systems of the ISS, including training for handling emergencies like medical crises in space. Looking ahead, the astronauts will focus on the US Orbital Segment modules and conducting scientific experiments in microgravity. Indian astronauts are anticipated to reach the ISS by April next year as part of this NASA-ISRO collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

