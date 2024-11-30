Indian Astronauts Gear Up for Historic Axiom-4 ISS Mission

In a significant step forward for Indian space exploration, two Indian astronauts have completed the initial phase of their training for the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS). The announcement by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) highlights the collaboration with NASA in this ambitious endeavor.

The selected astronauts, Prime-Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and Backup-Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, commenced their training in the United States in August 2024. This phase included orientations for mission-related ground facility tours and an overview of mission launch phases, SpaceX suit fit checks, and selected space food options.

The training also involved familiarization with the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft and various on-board systems of the ISS, including training for handling emergencies like medical crises in space. Looking ahead, the astronauts will focus on the US Orbital Segment modules and conducting scientific experiments in microgravity. Indian astronauts are anticipated to reach the ISS by April next year as part of this NASA-ISRO collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)