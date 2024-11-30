Cyclone Fengal Makes Landfall Near Puducherry

Cyclone Fengal has started making landfall near Puducherry, according to an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Saturday. The entire process is estimated to take nearly four hours to complete.

IMD-Regional Meteorological Centre's Additional Director General, S Balachandran, mentioned that the landfall began around 5.30 pm on November 30 and is occurring close to the 'Puducherry area.' Further information will be shared as available.

As per a 7.35 pm update from the IMD, the cyclone's forward spiral bands have reached land. It is anticipated to travel west-southwestwards, crossing the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram with wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, potentially gusting to 90 kmph within the next few hours. At that time, the storm was approximately 40 km from the coast.

