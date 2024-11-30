Left Menu

Adventurous Mission to Safeguard Sikkim's Glacial Waters

A multidisciplinary team conducted a significant glacial flood-risk study at Shako Chho lake in Sikkim. Despite freezing conditions, they trekked to 17,000 feet, observing effective natural water seepage reducing risk. Their research, using advanced techniques, aims to understand glacial dynamics and protect downstream communities and ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the heart of the Sikkim Himalayas, a multidisciplinary team embarked on an arduous expedition to study the glacial flood-risk management of Shako Chho lake.

Despite the biting cold, they ascended from 13,000 to 17,000 feet, discovering a significant water level drop of seven feet due to effective natural seepage through the terminal moraine.

The team's cutting-edge research, supported by Sikkim's Department of Mines and Geology, focuses on glacial dynamics to protect vulnerable communities and environments downstream.

(With inputs from agencies.)

