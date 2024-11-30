Adventurous Mission to Safeguard Sikkim's Glacial Waters

In the heart of the Sikkim Himalayas, a multidisciplinary team embarked on an arduous expedition to study the glacial flood-risk management of Shako Chho lake.

Despite the biting cold, they ascended from 13,000 to 17,000 feet, discovering a significant water level drop of seven feet due to effective natural seepage through the terminal moraine.

The team's cutting-edge research, supported by Sikkim's Department of Mines and Geology, focuses on glacial dynamics to protect vulnerable communities and environments downstream.

