Mumbai's Rising Real Estate: November Property Registrations Surge

Property registrations in Mumbai rose by 5% in November, totaling over 10,200 units, despite a decline from October's figures. Knight Frank India noted a shift towards premium properties and larger spaces in Mumbai's real estate, indicating quality and long-term investment focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region increased by 5% to surpass 10,200 units in November, signaling heightened housing demand according to Knight Frank India.

In November 2023, 9,736 units were officially registered. Knight Frank India revealed on Saturday that within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, Mumbai recorded 10,216 property registrations.

Despite the overall rise, November saw a drop from October's 12,960 registrations. Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, attributed this to market consolidation after a festive surge, highlighting a shift towards premium and spacious properties in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

