Mumbai's Rising Real Estate: November Property Registrations Surge

Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region increased by 5% to surpass 10,200 units in November, signaling heightened housing demand according to Knight Frank India.

In November 2023, 9,736 units were officially registered. Knight Frank India revealed on Saturday that within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction, Mumbai recorded 10,216 property registrations.

Despite the overall rise, November saw a drop from October's 12,960 registrations. Shishir Baijal, CMD of Knight Frank India, attributed this to market consolidation after a festive surge, highlighting a shift towards premium and spacious properties in the city.

