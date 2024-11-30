Uttar Pradesh Sets Stage for Maha Kumbh with Major Highway Revamp

In a comprehensive meeting held in Uttar Pradesh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, key road projects were scrutinized for their progress. These projects are essential for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the world's largest religious gathering, scheduled for next year.

The ambit of projects includes the widening of the Raebareli-Prayagraj national highway and the construction of a six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Phaphamau. Authorities are tasked with completing these projects by a December 2024 deadline, emphasizing quality and safety.

Gadkari laid out a broader plan for road development worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore, aiming to bolster connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. This includes new corridors and bypass construction, as part of an effort to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and improve travel infrastructure in the region.

