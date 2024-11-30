Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Sets Stage for Maha Kumbh with Major Highway Revamp

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari reviewed key road projects ahead of the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The projects focus on expanding highways and improving infrastructure to accommodate millions of pilgrims. Completion is required by December 2024 while ensuring safety and quality.

Lucknow | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:09 IST
  • India

In a comprehensive meeting held in Uttar Pradesh with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, key road projects were scrutinized for their progress. These projects are essential for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, the world's largest religious gathering, scheduled for next year.

The ambit of projects includes the widening of the Raebareli-Prayagraj national highway and the construction of a six-lane bridge over the Ganga at Phaphamau. Authorities are tasked with completing these projects by a December 2024 deadline, emphasizing quality and safety.

Gadkari laid out a broader plan for road development worth Rs 1.39 lakh crore, aiming to bolster connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. This includes new corridors and bypass construction, as part of an effort to accommodate the influx of pilgrims and improve travel infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

