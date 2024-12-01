Cyclone Fengal Ravages Puducherry: A Community in Crisis

Puducherry faced severe disruption on Sunday as Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rains that paralyzed daily life in the union territory.

The India Meteorological Department reported 46 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to the inundation of various residential areas. The cyclone uprooted trees, caused widespread power outages, and left many housing colonies waterlogged.

Local efforts include the government setting up relief centers, with organizations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 joining rescue operations, as hundreds were evacuated from affected areas. Officials assured continued rescue efforts in vulnerable zones like Jeeva Nagar.

