Cyclone Fengal Ravages Puducherry: A Community in Crisis

Cyclone Fengal caused severe disruption in Puducherry, bringing heavy rains and resulting in widespread flooding. Trees were uprooted and power outages hit many areas, forcing residents indoors. Relief efforts are underway as the government and volunteers aid affected residents evacuated to relief centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry faced severe disruption on Sunday as Cyclone Fengal brought heavy rains that paralyzed daily life in the union territory.

The India Meteorological Department reported 46 cm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, leading to the inundation of various residential areas. The cyclone uprooted trees, caused widespread power outages, and left many housing colonies waterlogged.

Local efforts include the government setting up relief centers, with organizations like Pondicherry Heritage Round Table 167 joining rescue operations, as hundreds were evacuated from affected areas. Officials assured continued rescue efforts in vulnerable zones like Jeeva Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

