New Beginnings: Pucca Homes Transform Lives in Tripura
In Tripura's Dhalai district, the Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) has positively impacted 25 Reang tribe families by providing stable housing alternatives. Traditionally living in temporary huts, these pucca houses offer permanence and protection from the elements, marking a significant improvement in their living conditions.
The Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) has brought renewed hope to 25 families of the Reang tribe in Tripura's remote Kalayansingh village by providing them with pucca houses.
The Reang, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group in the state, have traditionally lived in makeshift huts due to their dependence on shifting cultivation for livelihood. According to the 2011 census, Tripura is home to 1,88,220 Reang families.
Jitendra Reang, from the Kalayansingh Village Committee, reported that of the village's 60 families, 25 have received pucca homes under PMAY. Residents like Gunadhan and Lagpati Reang have expressed their gratitude for these permanent structures, as they offer safety from harsh weather conditions.
Despite the challenges in extending infrastructure like electricity and roads to this geographically isolated area, efforts are being made to improve accessibility and services.
The village committee has even been designated a Chief Ministers' Model Village for 2024-25, signaling focused development efforts in the coming years.
