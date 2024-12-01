Sectarian Strife Escalates in Pakistan's Kurram District

Deadly sectarian clashes persist in Pakistan's north-western Kurram district, defying a ceasefire agreement reached late last week. Local officials have reported over 130 casualties as the government steps up efforts to find a lasting solution.

Kurram, a historic hotbed of sectarian discord, saw renewed violence last month as conflicts between Sunni and Shia communities resulted in numerous fatalities. District official Wajid Hussain confirmed 133 deaths over the past week and a half, signaling the gravity of the situation.

Provincial authorities report a death toll of 97, with the majority killed during initial attacks targeting mostly Shia drivers. Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, after meeting tribal leaders, warned that armed individuals would be treated as terrorists, as security forces remain deployed in the area. Medical teams are struggling to treat the wounded due to blocked roads, according to local doctors.

