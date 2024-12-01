Left Menu

Mangrove Loss Crisis: Urban Growth Threatens Coastal Ecosystems

The National Green Tribunal is addressing the alarming reduction of mangrove ecosystems in Visakhapatnam due to urban expansion. Environmentalists express concern over the biodiversity and coastal protection risks. The tribunal calls on officials for responses regarding violations of environmental protection laws, with proceedings scheduled for January 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:59 IST
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has demanded explanations from the director general of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and other authorities concerning the reported decline of mangroves in Visakhapatnam, attributed to urban development.

This action follows the tribunal's suo motu notice of a newspaper article highlighting the transformation of extensive coastal ecosystems into fragmented patches. This situation raises significant alarm among environmentalists, given mangroves' essential role in shoreline erosion prevention and biodiversity preservation.

The tribunal noted severe impacts on bird biodiversity near Visakhapatnam harbor, exemplified by the Meghadri Gedda area. The tribunal underscores possible violations of the Coastal Regulation Zone notifications and other environmental laws, prompting official responses due by January 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

