Southeast Asia Braces for Second Wave of Torrential Rains

Authorities in Malaysia and Thailand have issued warnings for a second wave of torrential rains and potential flooding this week. Despite receding water levels in some areas, both countries remain on high alert.

More than half a million households have been affected, with 27 fatalities reported. Evacuation numbers in Malaysia have decreased from 152,000 on Sunday to around 128,000, according to the disaster management agency's website.

The situation in southern Thailand is similarly dire, with 434,000 households still impacted, down from approximately 534,000 the previous weekend. The Thai interior ministry has provided supplies to affected areas while stressing the importance of vigilance in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)