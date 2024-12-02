Unveiling the Impact of PM2.5 on Pregnancy: A Harvard Study Breakthrough

A recent study by Harvard University's School of Public Health reveals a significant link between PM2.5 pollution exposure and increased inflammation levels in pregnant women, which may result in adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight and preterm birth.

Published in Science Advances, the research offers new insights into the biological mechanisms through which air pollution affects pregnancy and birth outcomes. PM2.5 particles, primarily from vehicular and industrial emissions, can disrupt crucial proteins called histones in pregnant women, affecting DNA structure and immune response regulation.

The study emphasizes the need for policy interventions to improve air quality and clinical guidelines to reduce pollution exposure during pregnancy, potentially reducing pregnancy complications. The research is groundbreaking as it delves into cellular-level impacts, a first in studying maternal and foetal health concerning PM2.5 pollution.

