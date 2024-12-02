Promoting Sustainable Consumption: A Call to Curb Carbon Footprint
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the need for sustainable consumption to reduce carbon footprint and solve environmental issues. He highlighted the role of consumption patterns in carbon emissions. A focus on sustainability was advocated, alongside a report on India's incentives for economic growth prepared by HSBC and KPMG.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for a shift towards sustainable consumption patterns to mitigate carbon footprints and address environmental challenges. He emphasized the urgent need for global citizens to adopt more environmentally conscious consumption habits.
Speaking at CII's Partnership Summit, Goyal noted that environmental challenges are primarily driven by consumption demands rather than manufacturing emissions. He urged for more sustainable demand management.
Additionally, a report unveiled at the summit by HSBC and KPMG outlines key initiatives enhancing India's economic environment, reinforcing the nation's commitment to attracting investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
