Delhi's Garbage Woes: Unchecked Trash Near AIIMS Raises Concerns

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee reported to the National Green Tribunal about garbage spilling on the road near AIIMS. An inspection found a dhalao overflowing with mixed waste. Authorities were urged to improve garbage management, including regular collection and ensuring proper infrastructure, to address this persistent issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tribunal inquiry, the DPCC's report revealed that an inspection on October 8 found the dhalao partially filled with mixed garbage and spilling onto the road. The site, lacking a gate and roof, contained 11 overflowing garbage bins, contributing to the mess.

Residents informed inspectors that irregular garbage collection led to the recurring overflow. The DPCC urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide proper infrastructure, maintain sanitation, eliminate foul odors, and ensure waste is processed correctly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

