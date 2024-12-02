Delhi's Garbage Woes: Unchecked Trash Near AIIMS Raises Concerns
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee reported to the National Green Tribunal about garbage spilling on the road near AIIMS. An inspection found a dhalao overflowing with mixed waste. Authorities were urged to improve garbage management, including regular collection and ensuring proper infrastructure, to address this persistent issue.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has raised alarms about garbage overflow at a dhalao near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, as informed to the National Green Tribunal. This incident highlights ongoing waste management issues in the city.
Following a tribunal inquiry, the DPCC's report revealed that an inspection on October 8 found the dhalao partially filled with mixed garbage and spilling onto the road. The site, lacking a gate and roof, contained 11 overflowing garbage bins, contributing to the mess.
Residents informed inspectors that irregular garbage collection led to the recurring overflow. The DPCC urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to provide proper infrastructure, maintain sanitation, eliminate foul odors, and ensure waste is processed correctly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
