India Braces for Milder Winter with Fewer Coldwave Days, Says IMD

India is set to have a milder winter, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting above-normal minimum temperatures and fewer coldwave days. This follows the second warmest November since 1901. Most of the country will experience warm conditions, with fewer coldwave days than the usual five to six.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is expected to have a milder winter season, marked by fewer coldwave days, according to predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) released on Monday.

This forecast comes in the wake of the second warmest November since 1901, with an average maximum temperature recorded at 29.37 degrees Celsius, surpassing the usual 28.75 degrees for the season. The upcoming winter season, ranging from December 2024 to February 2025, is anticipated to have above-normal minimum temperatures across most regions of the country.

In a press briefing, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, stated that normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are expected mainly in the southern parts of the Peninsular region. He highlighted that typically, five to six coldwave days occur during this period, particularly in northwest, central, east, and northeast India, but this year, two to four fewer days of coldwave are expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

