Karnataka Braces for Cyclone Fengal's Deluge

Bengaluru and various parts of Karnataka are set to experience continued rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal. The India Meteorological Department has issued yellow and orange alerts in several districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rains. Precautionary measures include school closures and advisories for fishermen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:31 IST
Bengaluru and other regions in Karnataka are bracing for continued rainfall as Cyclone Fengal progresses, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The department has predicted widespread rainfall on Monday, followed by lighter showers on Tuesday.

Yellow alerts have been issued for districts such as Bengaluru and Hassan, indicating heavy rains, while orange alerts have been announced for Udupi and Chikmagaluru, warning residents of very heavy rainfall. In response, certain schools and colleges will stay closed on December 2.

Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea, and residents are urged to stay away from low-lying and waterlogged areas. The weakened system is expected to re-emerge off the Karnataka coast by December 3, and citizens are advised to remain updated through emergency helplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

