Left Menu

Transforming Waste into Wealth: India's Leap Towards a Circular Economy

The CII's 9th International Conference on Waste to Worth focused on green initiatives in India. Key topics included sustainable waste management, circular economy principles, and eco-friendly production. Government policies and innovative approaches were highlighted to promote environmental sustainability and economic resilience through waste recycling and reduced resource use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 10:52 IST
Transforming Waste into Wealth: India's Leap Towards a Circular Economy
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

At the CII's 9th International Conference on Waste to Worth, India's leaders outlined strategies for green and sustainable development, calling for a skilled workforce in recycling technologies and eco-friendly design.

Emphasizing the circular economy, officials discussed reducing, reusing, and recycling as key to economic resilience and environmental sustainability. The National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF) was praised for guiding industries towards sustainable models.

The event celebrated companies excelling in the waste-to-worth sector, showcasing innovations and discussing policies like the E-Waste Management Rules that aid India's urban development and global leadership in sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024