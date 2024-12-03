Transforming Waste into Wealth: India's Leap Towards a Circular Economy
The CII's 9th International Conference on Waste to Worth focused on green initiatives in India. Key topics included sustainable waste management, circular economy principles, and eco-friendly production. Government policies and innovative approaches were highlighted to promote environmental sustainability and economic resilience through waste recycling and reduced resource use.
At the CII's 9th International Conference on Waste to Worth, India's leaders outlined strategies for green and sustainable development, calling for a skilled workforce in recycling technologies and eco-friendly design.
Emphasizing the circular economy, officials discussed reducing, reusing, and recycling as key to economic resilience and environmental sustainability. The National Circular Economy Framework (NCEF) was praised for guiding industries towards sustainable models.
The event celebrated companies excelling in the waste-to-worth sector, showcasing innovations and discussing policies like the E-Waste Management Rules that aid India's urban development and global leadership in sustainability.
