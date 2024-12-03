Declining Big Cats: A Grim Reality in Odisha's Wilderness

Odisha's big cat population is facing a grave threat, with 34 leopards and three Royal Bengal Tigers reported dead between 2019 and 2024. State Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia highlighted these alarming figures in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Among the leopards, 17 fell victim to poachers, while others suffered fatal accidents involving electricity, trains, and vehicles. Reports also reveal deaths due to disease and natural causes, as well as a few with unidentified causes. The assembly learned about these distressing circumstances following a query from Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati.

Tiger numbers have also been affected, with one killed by poachers and another due to territorial disputes among the animals. Conservation efforts are critical, as of the estimated 30 Royal Bengal Tigers in Odisha, 27 reside in the Similipal Tiger Reserve. Leopards tally at 696 across the state's forests, according to the latest enumeration.

(With inputs from agencies.)