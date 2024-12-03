Wildlife Trafficking Bust: Spotted Deer Meat Seized in Indore

In a significant wildlife trafficking bust, authorities in Indore arrested three individuals accused of transporting chital (spotted deer) meat in a vehicle headed to Maharashtra.

The arrest occurred following a tip-off, with officials intercepting the car near Pithampur on the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Inside, they discovered 65 kg of meat packed in ice-boxes.

The accused, residents of Mumbai, claimed they procured the meat in Bhopal. However, inconsistencies in their account of the supplier have led to doubts, prompting further investigation by forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)