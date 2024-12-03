Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficking Bust: Spotted Deer Meat Seized in Indore

Three individuals were arrested in Indore for allegedly transporting chital meat to Maharashtra. Intercepted on the Agra-Mumbai highway, they were found with 65 kg of meat believed to be from a wild animal. The suspects couldn't provide credible information about the origin, leading to their arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant wildlife trafficking bust, authorities in Indore arrested three individuals accused of transporting chital (spotted deer) meat in a vehicle headed to Maharashtra.

The arrest occurred following a tip-off, with officials intercepting the car near Pithampur on the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Inside, they discovered 65 kg of meat packed in ice-boxes.

The accused, residents of Mumbai, claimed they procured the meat in Bhopal. However, inconsistencies in their account of the supplier have led to doubts, prompting further investigation by forest officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

