Wildlife Trafficking Bust: Spotted Deer Meat Seized in Indore
Three individuals were arrested in Indore for allegedly transporting chital meat to Maharashtra. Intercepted on the Agra-Mumbai highway, they were found with 65 kg of meat believed to be from a wild animal. The suspects couldn't provide credible information about the origin, leading to their arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:26 IST
In a significant wildlife trafficking bust, authorities in Indore arrested three individuals accused of transporting chital (spotted deer) meat in a vehicle headed to Maharashtra.
The arrest occurred following a tip-off, with officials intercepting the car near Pithampur on the Agra-Mumbai national highway. Inside, they discovered 65 kg of meat packed in ice-boxes.
The accused, residents of Mumbai, claimed they procured the meat in Bhopal. However, inconsistencies in their account of the supplier have led to doubts, prompting further investigation by forest officials.
