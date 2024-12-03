Securing Funds: India's Push for Land Restoration at UNCCD Conference
India emphasizes the importance of adequate financial support to meet the goals of the UNCCD. At a UN conference in Riyadh, Minister Yadav shared India's successful restoration of 22.5 million hectares of degraded land. Initiatives like the Green Credit Programme and microfinance for sustainable agriculture were highlighted.
India has underscored the critical role of financing in achieving the aims of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), according to statements made on Tuesday.
During a ministerial dialogue at the 16th UN conference in Riyadh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reported that India has restored 22.5 million hectares of degraded land, nearing the 2030 goal of 26 million hectares. He emphasized the importance of adequate financing to realize UNCCD objectives, referencing the World Drought Atlas as a tool for financial mobilization.
Yadav highlighted the Green Credit Programme, which involves restoring land with industry-backed financial support, and promoting microfinance for farmers through regional banks and financial institutions, aiming to bolster sustainable agricultural practices and community involvement.
