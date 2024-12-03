Left Menu

Securing Funds: India's Push for Land Restoration at UNCCD Conference

India emphasizes the importance of adequate financial support to meet the goals of the UNCCD. At a UN conference in Riyadh, Minister Yadav shared India's successful restoration of 22.5 million hectares of degraded land. Initiatives like the Green Credit Programme and microfinance for sustainable agriculture were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:49 IST
Securing Funds: India's Push for Land Restoration at UNCCD Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has underscored the critical role of financing in achieving the aims of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), according to statements made on Tuesday.

During a ministerial dialogue at the 16th UN conference in Riyadh, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reported that India has restored 22.5 million hectares of degraded land, nearing the 2030 goal of 26 million hectares. He emphasized the importance of adequate financing to realize UNCCD objectives, referencing the World Drought Atlas as a tool for financial mobilization.

Yadav highlighted the Green Credit Programme, which involves restoring land with industry-backed financial support, and promoting microfinance for farmers through regional banks and financial institutions, aiming to bolster sustainable agricultural practices and community involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024