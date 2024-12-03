Champions of Change: Konkan’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Aims for a Greener Tomorrow

In a recent review meeting, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh stressed the significance of implementing the Maharashtra government's 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan'. This eco-centric campaign seeks to elevate climate change awareness and promote sustainability within the state's coastal stretch.

Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, launched by the state's environment department, directs collective efforts toward ecological advancements. By targeting the five elemental pillars—land, air, water, fire, and sky—the initiative aims for significant community engagement and action.

Deshmukh, while addressing via video conference, underscored the need for adherence to campaign guidelines, which include air quality improvement, rainwater harvesting, and banning single-use plastics. During the meeting, Director Sudhakar Bobde detailed the campaign's latest toolkit, encouraging actions across foundational ecological areas.

