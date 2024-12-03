Left Menu

Champions of Change: Konkan’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Aims for a Greener Tomorrow

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh underscores the urgent need for effective execution of Maharashtra's 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan' to promote climate awareness and environmental sustainability in coastal regions. Focusing on five elements—land, air, water, fire, and sky—the campaign aims to engage citizens in transformative ecological actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:56 IST
Champions of Change: Konkan’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan Aims for a Greener Tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review meeting, Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh stressed the significance of implementing the Maharashtra government's 'Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan'. This eco-centric campaign seeks to elevate climate change awareness and promote sustainability within the state's coastal stretch.

Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, launched by the state's environment department, directs collective efforts toward ecological advancements. By targeting the five elemental pillars—land, air, water, fire, and sky—the initiative aims for significant community engagement and action.

Deshmukh, while addressing via video conference, underscored the need for adherence to campaign guidelines, which include air quality improvement, rainwater harvesting, and banning single-use plastics. During the meeting, Director Sudhakar Bobde detailed the campaign's latest toolkit, encouraging actions across foundational ecological areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024