Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: November Records Highest PM2.5 Levels in Eight Years
Despite implementing GRAP measures, Delhi's PM2.5 levels soared to 249 micrograms per cubic metre in November. This alarming rise, the highest since 2017, highlights serious health risks as 159 cities in India exceeded safe air quality standards. The report calls for a long-term, comprehensive strategy to combat pollution.
In a worrying revelation, Delhi's PM2.5 levels hit an eight-year high in November despite measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the concentration reached 249 micrograms per cubic metre, a record since 2017, indicating significant health risks.
CREA's report highlights that this elevation occurred even with fewer stubble-burning incidents, pointing to the limited impact of existing anti-pollution strategies. Furthermore, 159 out of 268 Indian cities surpassed the national PM2.5 standards this November, stressing the urgency for robust environmental policies.
Analysts emphasize the necessity for a comprehensive, long-term strategy focused on perennial pollution sources, sitting beyond short-term measures like GRAP. The data also revealed a concerning trend in Delhi-NCR cities like Ghaziabad and Noida, where air quality remains critically poor.
