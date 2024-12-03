Hyderabad Real Estate Sees 29% Growth Despite Negative Publicity
Hyderabad's real estate sector has grown by 29% from April to November this year, compared to the previous year, despite negative publicity. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy credited this growth as part of the city's development and challenged the state BJP to secure more funds from the Centre.
- Country:
- India
Despite facing negative publicity, Hyderabad's real estate sector is witnessing significant growth, with a 29% increase recorded from April to November compared to last year's figures under the BRS leadership, according to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
At an event marking the inauguration and foundation-laying of various Municipal Administration and Urban Development projects, Revanth Reddy challenged G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief, to demonstrate his commitment to the state's development by securing central funds.
The Chief Minister highlighted Hyderabad's developmental needs amounting to Rs 1.50 lakh crore for local infrastructure and issued a warning through the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) against illegal encroachments on water bodies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Bold Move: Revamping Mamnoor Airport through Strategic Land Acquisition
BJP-led central govt only indulging in politics, has taken no step to check stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Telangana Greenlights Land Acquisition for Warangal's Mamnoor Airport
North India facing medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi.
Reddy's Challenge: Telangana's Chief Minister Dares Modi and BJP