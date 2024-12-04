Luzon Shakes: Earthquake Hits the Philippines
A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck Luzon, Philippines, on Wednesday at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The tremor heightened concerns over the region's seismic activity, highlighting the significance of disaster preparedness in prone areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
