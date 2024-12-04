Luzon Shakes: Earthquake Hits the Philippines

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolted Luzon in the Philippines on Wednesday, as reported by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The tremor originated at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), according to GFZ data. This has reignited concerns about the seismic stability of this Southeast Asian region.

As the world turns its attention to Luzon, experts stress the importance of disaster preparedness and resilience in earthquake-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)