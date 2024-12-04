Rumbling Through the Region
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana, causing tremors across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The quake occurred on Wednesday morning at 7:27 am, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The seismic event was felt widely across the region, highlighting geological vulnerability.
The earthquake occurred at precisely 7:27 am, spreading tremors across various areas in both Telangana and neighboring Andhra Pradesh.
Local residents reported feeling the tremors widely, raising concerns about seismic activity in the region.
