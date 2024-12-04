Left Menu

Rumbling Through the Region

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu in Telangana, causing tremors across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The quake occurred on Wednesday morning at 7:27 am, as reported by the National Center for Seismology. The seismic event was felt widely across the region, highlighting geological vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 08:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A significant 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook Mulugu in Telangana on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at precisely 7:27 am, spreading tremors across various areas in both Telangana and neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

Local residents reported feeling the tremors widely, raising concerns about seismic activity in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

