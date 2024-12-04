Left Menu

Tremors in Telangana: Earthquake Shakes Mulugu

A 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Mulugu, Telangana, early Wednesday, causing tremors felt across the state and Andhra Pradesh. While there were no initial reports of casualties or major property damage, residents experienced brief shaking. Experts noted the rarity of such quakes in the region, with possible aftershocks expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 10:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 hit Mulugu, Telangana, on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology reported.

Initial reports indicated no casualties or significant property damage, although residents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh felt the tremors.

Warangal locals reported an unusual jerk around 7:30 am, causing ceiling fan movement and items to fall from cupboards. Retired NGRI scientist Purnachandra Rao noted such quakes are rare in the area, reminding of a 5.7 magnitude quake in Bhadrachalam in 1969. Following the quake, minor aftershocks are expected but remain non-alarming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

