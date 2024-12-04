Precise Space Adventure: ISRO's Rescheduled Launch to Study Sun's Corona
ISRO has rescheduled the launch of PSLV-C59 due to an anomaly detected in the PROBA-3 spacecraft. The mission, funded by the European Space Agency, aims to study the Sun's corona by maintaining precise satellite formation. The launch is now scheduled for Thursday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of its PSLV-C59 rocket to Thursday, following an anomaly detected in the payload, the PROBA-3 spacecraft, as announced just minutes before the planned lift-off.
Initially scheduled for Wednesday at 4:08 PM from the Bengaluru-based spaceport, the launch had to be rescheduled to safeguard the mission objectives, which include studying the Sun's corona through precise satellite formation.
The PROBA-3 mission, developed with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), comprises two coordinated satellites designed to provide insights into solar phenomena, critical for understanding space weather and scientific exploration.
