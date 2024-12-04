Precise Space Adventure: ISRO's Rescheduled Launch to Study Sun's Corona

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has postponed the launch of its PSLV-C59 rocket to Thursday, following an anomaly detected in the payload, the PROBA-3 spacecraft, as announced just minutes before the planned lift-off.

Initially scheduled for Wednesday at 4:08 PM from the Bengaluru-based spaceport, the launch had to be rescheduled to safeguard the mission objectives, which include studying the Sun's corona through precise satellite formation.

The PROBA-3 mission, developed with the support of the European Space Agency (ESA), comprises two coordinated satellites designed to provide insights into solar phenomena, critical for understanding space weather and scientific exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)