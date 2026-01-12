Left Menu

Darkness Descends: Odesa's Power Dilemma

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's Odesa region, targeting its energy infrastructure and resulting in significant blackouts. The assault left 33,500 families without electricity, as reported by Ukraine’s largest private energy firm, DTEK. Repairs will require substantial time due to the severity of the damage.

Updated: 12-01-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:28 IST
  • Ukraine

In a recent escalation of the conflict, Russia targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, leading to widespread blackouts. The assault left thousands without power, as reported by DTEK, the country's largest private energy firm.

On Monday, DTEK announced that approximately 33,500 families were left without electricity following the attack. The company emphasized the significant nature of the damage and the extended duration anticipated for repair efforts.

Reports indicate that the repercussions of the attack have been severe, prompting an urgent response to restore functionality and support affected families. The situation underscores ongoing vulnerabilities in Ukraine's energy sector amidst the conflict.

