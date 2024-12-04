Paving the Path to Smart Villages: Gadkari's Revolutionary Vision
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari advocates for smart village development akin to smart cities, highlighting the importance of educated manpower in achieving India's economic vision. He stressed the need for knowledge transformation into wealth, emphasizing ecology, economy, and environment collaboration for sustainable development.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has proposed the development of smart villages, drawing parallels with the modern smart cities initiative. His comments came during the 42nd Convocation at the School of Planning and Architecture.
Gadkari envisioned a smart village model offering affordable housing with free lifetime electricity and water. He highlighted the critical role of knowledge transformation into wealth, underscoring its significance for India's future economy and self-reliance.
The minister also emphasized the importance of knowledge, decision-making skills, and human relationships in professional success. He remarked on the need for a balanced approach, integrating ecology, economy, and environment to drive sustainable national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Climate Push at COP29: Bold Actions & Global Cooperation
Shastri Urges India to Overcome Past Defeats Ahead of Crucial Australia Series
India Bolsters Support for Palestinian Refugees with $2.5 Million UN Contribution
India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory
Yashasvi Jaiswal: India's Next Cricket Legend?