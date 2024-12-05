Left Menu

Suraj Estate's Ambitious Mumbai Venture: A Commercial Game-Changer

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd has acquired a 1,464 square metre plot in Mumbai for Rs 101 crore. The land will be used to construct a commercial project with potential revenues of Rs 525 crore. This development will merge with an adjacent plot to create a larger commercial building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 13:41 IST
Suraj Estate's Ambitious Mumbai Venture: A Commercial Game-Changer
India's residential real estate sector Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Realty powerhouse Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is making waves in Mumbai with a significant acquisition. The firm has secured a 1,464 square metre plot on Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim (West) for Rs 101 crore.

This ambitious move is set to spawn a commercial project boasting an estimated revenue potential of Rs 525 crore. By merging the newly acquired land with an adjacent plot, Suraj Estate aims to develop a formidable commercial space.

Since its founding in 1986, Suraj Estate has completed 42 projects in South-Central Mumbai. With 13 ongoing and 18 upcoming developments, the firm continues to expand its footprint significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024