Suraj Estate's Ambitious Mumbai Venture: A Commercial Game-Changer

Realty powerhouse Suraj Estate Developers Ltd is making waves in Mumbai with a significant acquisition. The firm has secured a 1,464 square metre plot on Senapati Bapat Marg, Mahim (West) for Rs 101 crore.

This ambitious move is set to spawn a commercial project boasting an estimated revenue potential of Rs 525 crore. By merging the newly acquired land with an adjacent plot, Suraj Estate aims to develop a formidable commercial space.

Since its founding in 1986, Suraj Estate has completed 42 projects in South-Central Mumbai. With 13 ongoing and 18 upcoming developments, the firm continues to expand its footprint significantly.

